Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) PT Raised to $260.00 at KeyCorp

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $244.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Aspen Technology from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $224.00 to $202.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.17.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

AZPN stock opened at $234.76 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $148.93 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.80 and a 200-day moving average of $220.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($1.07). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 3.27% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $242.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.07 million. Equities analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $662,551,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 103,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,038,000 after buying an additional 1,566,347 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aspen Technology by 16.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,281,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $781,763,000 after acquiring an additional 457,024 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,022,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 121.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 552,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,636,000 after acquiring an additional 302,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

