Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Short Interest Up 8.7% in March

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the March 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 284,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Athersys in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Athersys in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATHX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Athersys during the first quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Athersys by 604.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 129,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Athersys during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Athersys by 438.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 186,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 151,494 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Athersys by 169.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 92,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 58,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

Athersys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATHX traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 57,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of -0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc is a biotechnology company, which focuses on the field of regenerative medicine. It engages in the discovery and development of therapies designed to extend and enhance the quality of human life. The firm offers MultiStem as its stem cell product which provides biological potency and therapeutic effects for distinct diseases and conditions in the cardiovascular, neurological, inflammatory, and immune disease areas.

