Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the March 15th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 450,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Atkore Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE:ATKR traded down $6.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.48. 768,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.19. Atkore has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $154.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.34 and a 200 day moving average of $121.38.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $833.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.90 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 76.09% and a net margin of 22.58%. On average, research analysts predict that Atkore will post 15.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total value of $4,207,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.08, for a total transaction of $207,368.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,209.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,813 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,675 over the last three months. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atkore during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Atkore by 169.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

