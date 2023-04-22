Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,780 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $11,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sonnipe Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $1,327,072.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,699,496.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $1,327,072.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 413,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,699,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total value of $43,028.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,114,166.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 281,329 shares of company stock worth $46,061,748. 43.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $158.55 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $300.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.45 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. Analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Atlassian from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

