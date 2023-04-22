AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 51.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

Shares of T opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

