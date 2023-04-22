Audius (AUDIO) Price Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days

Audius (AUDIO) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 22nd. Audius has a total market cap of $291.22 million and approximately $14.08 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Audius token can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00001069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Audius has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Audius

Audius was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,167,628,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 997,315,329 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

