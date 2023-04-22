Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Benchmark

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
AUGX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Augmedix from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Augmedix from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.
Augmedix Stock Performance
Augmedix stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of -0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.50. Augmedix has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Augmedix
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samjo Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Augmedix by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Augmedix by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,680,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 1,233,528 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Augmedix in the 4th quarter valued at $1,158,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Augmedix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 636,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Augmedix by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 359,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 28,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.
About Augmedix
Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live and Augmedix Notes solutions that provide pre-visit documentation, such as pre-charting and digitization of previous records/patient history; during-visit documentation, including medical notes, care gap reminders, HCC reminders, and after-visit summaries; and post-visit documentation consisting of coding, orders, and referrals.
