Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA) PT Raised to C$16.00

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of ORA opened at C$10.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$786.41 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.65. Aura Minerals has a 12 month low of C$6.49 and a 12 month high of C$12.14.

Get Aura Minerals alerts:

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$143.71 million for the quarter. Aura Minerals had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Aura Minerals will post 2.4181416 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aura Minerals Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Joao Kleber Dos Santos Cardoso sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.75, for a total value of C$26,325.00. 53.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The company's producing assets include the San Andres gold mine in Honduras; the Ernesto/Pau-a-Pique gold mine in Brazil; and the Aranzazu copper mine located in Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aura Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aura Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.