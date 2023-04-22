Aurora Investment Counsel Acquires 2,328 Shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $112,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the third quarter worth about $170,000. 40.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Viper Energy Partners

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $105,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,118.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,844,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III purchased 4,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.44 per share, with a total value of $105,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,118.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 550,600 shares of company stock valued at $17,324,483 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 216,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,788. Viper Energy Partners LP has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $36.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.07.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $203.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.99 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.38%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is currently 49.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNOM. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

Viper Energy Partners Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

