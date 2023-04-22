Aurora Investment Counsel Boosts Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 110.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Copart by 1,003.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in Copart by 2,263.6% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

Copart Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.39. 7,500,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,739,385. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $78.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $956.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.36 million. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRT shares. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $2,080,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.