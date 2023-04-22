Aurora Investment Counsel Cuts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,560 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 428.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.05.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.85 on Friday, hitting $141.09. 1,342,430 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,755,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.71 and a 52-week high of $168.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.36%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

