Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,055 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,913 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 24.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Gartner by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 9.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,932,293.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.18, for a total value of $292,073.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,174.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.61, for a total transaction of $112,268.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,932,293.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,047,172. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $357.86.

Gartner stock traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $302.72. The stock had a trading volume of 686,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,977. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $322.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.09. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $221.39 and a one year high of $358.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm?s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

