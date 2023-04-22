Aurora Investment Counsel Invests $1.57 Million in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,673 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Adobe by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,323,561 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $364,245,000 after buying an additional 482,400 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Adobe by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,553,100 shares of the software company’s stock worth $427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 437,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Adobe by 143.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 737,069 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $202,841,000 after purchasing an additional 434,644 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,373,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 729.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,833 shares of the software company’s stock worth $124,069,000 after buying an additional 396,500 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $377.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $341.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $451.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total transaction of $74,282.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,829 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

