Aurora Investment Counsel Purchases 4,297 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth $1,440,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.4 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

WY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,384,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343,441. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.63 and its 200-day moving average is $31.21. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $42.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Stories

