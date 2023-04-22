Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 1,433 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,433 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan accounts for 1.3% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $33,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1 %

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.37. The company had a trading volume of 10,200,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,330,329. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.77 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.23%.

Kinder Morgan announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $27,660.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares in the company, valued at $363,618.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,618.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

