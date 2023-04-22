Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 2,211 Shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,211 shares during the period. Getty Realty accounts for 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel owned 0.11% of Getty Realty worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Getty Realty by 3.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Getty Realty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 44,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Getty Realty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GTY traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.80. 162,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.89. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $36.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Getty Realty had a net margin of 54.38% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is 91.98%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GTY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on Getty Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Getty Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

