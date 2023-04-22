Aurora Investment Counsel Sells 2,394 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Aurora Investment Counsel lessened its stake in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the period. Marten Transport makes up about 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Marten Transport by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Marten Transport during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.78. 317,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,341. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $23.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.60.

Marten Transport ( NASDAQ:MRTN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $106,897.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,920.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

