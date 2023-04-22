Aurora Investment Counsel Trims Stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Aurora Investment Counsel cut its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Pentair by 22.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 684,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,821,000 after acquiring an additional 126,442 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Pentair by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pentair by 46.0% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in Pentair by 9.3% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $53.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,681,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,202. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.82.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is 30.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Pentair from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

