Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Autoliv Stock Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $87.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.71. Autoliv has a 1-year low of $65.74 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Autoliv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Autoliv

In other Autoliv news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total transaction of $38,165.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,993.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Colin Naughton sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $38,165.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,993.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.45, for a total transaction of $146,662.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,637.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,865 shares of company stock valued at $269,670. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,994,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $152,425,000 after acquiring an additional 113,949 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,404 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,693,000 after acquiring an additional 315,473 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Autoliv by 292.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,794,000 after buying an additional 854,212 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,916,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Autoliv by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 649,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,675,000 after buying an additional 141,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels. It also supplies anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems.

See Also

