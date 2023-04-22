Avalanche Price Reaches $17.25 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion and $228.45 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $17.25 or 0.00062524 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00039904 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00020087 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001326 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 422,758,416 coins and its circulating supply is 326,695,696 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

