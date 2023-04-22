Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires 317 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,495 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 149.5% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 236 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 249 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ConocoPhillips

In other news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.50 per share, with a total value of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.5 %

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $102.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.33 and its 200 day moving average is $114.73.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 35.30%. The business had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 14.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Societe Generale raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

Featured Stories

