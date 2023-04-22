Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires 427 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,889 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Edmp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 9,117.8% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after buying an additional 4,532,540 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 115,934,841 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,056,706,000 after buying an additional 1,726,512 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6,966.4% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,489,379 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,468,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after buying an additional 1,077,638 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.50.

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $72.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.93. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.75 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

