Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires 9,591 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 110,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 9,591 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 78,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ET. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Shares of ET opened at $12.77 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $13.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.55%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

(Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.