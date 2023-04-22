Aveo Capital Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 4,500 Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

PNQI opened at $138.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.54 million, a PE ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $105.61 and a 1-year high of $147.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.44.

About Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.