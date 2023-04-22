Aveo Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) by 141.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,128 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 326.8% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 434,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 332,320 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 46,091.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 317,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after acquiring an additional 316,646 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 432,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,787,000 after acquiring an additional 108,387 shares during the period. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,670,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,038,000.

SPEU opened at $39.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.51. The firm has a market cap of $372.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $28.16 and a twelve month high of $39.60.

The SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (SPEU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Europe TMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of Western European companies across the market-cap spectrum. SPEU was launched on Oct 15, 2002 and is managed by State Street.

