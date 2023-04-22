Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,438 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,136 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NEP stock opened at $63.81 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $57.50 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.82.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.74 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 39.39%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.8125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 57.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on NEP. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $81.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.75.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

