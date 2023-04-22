Aveo Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 18,471 ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $897,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 4.86% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EET. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 125.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000.

EET opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.51. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets has a 12-month low of $38.50 and a 12-month high of $64.81.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

