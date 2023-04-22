Aveo Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $458,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

SCHH opened at $19.34 on Friday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $17.33 and a one year high of $25.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab U.S. REIT ETF

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

