Aveo Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 10,183 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,994,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,238,000 after buying an additional 90,761 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,658,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 2.8 %

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $385.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $276.83 and a 52 week high of $386.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.43. The firm has a market cap of $366.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total value of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.84.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

