Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AXTA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.29 to $35.19 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.95.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 1.0 %

AXTA stock opened at $31.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $32.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Transactions at Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Chris Villavarayan acquired 34,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.55 per share, with a total value of $73,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $132,975. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.