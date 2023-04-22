Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF) PT Raised to C$13.75

Aya Gold & Silver (OTC:AYASF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$12.50 to C$13.75 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Aya Gold & Silver Stock Performance

AYASF opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $6.41. Aya Gold & Silver has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

About Aya Gold & Silver

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

