Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ADXS – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ADXS opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.69.
Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ayala Pharmaceuticals (ADXS)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.