AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 355,100 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the March 15th total of 410,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 117,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,090,000 after purchasing an additional 44,626 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of AZZ by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in AZZ by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AZZ by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AZZ in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

AZZ Stock Performance

AZZ Announces Dividend

Shares of AZZ stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.70. 67,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,959. AZZ has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $49.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is -64.76%.

AZZ Company Profile

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions to a broad range of end-markets. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing and plating, and other metal coating applications to the steel fabrication and other industries through facilities located throughout the United States and Canada.

