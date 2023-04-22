B. Riley Raises Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target to $1.00

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by B. Riley to $1.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SDIG. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1.96.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Stronghold Digital Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The stock has a market cap of $65.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.65. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 84.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $23.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 million. Analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 121,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 47,179 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. 12.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

