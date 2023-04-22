B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) PT Raised to C$7.25

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BTG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com upgraded B2Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC lowered B2Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised B2Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.32.

Shares of BTG stock opened at $4.10 on Tuesday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). B2Gold had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $592.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that B2Gold will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in B2Gold by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 224,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in B2Gold by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

