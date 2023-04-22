Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Baker Hughes from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.63.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.4 %

BKR opened at $29.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a PE ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.46. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $38.65.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.67%.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 283,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 13,204 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,288,000. Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,389,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,132,000 after purchasing an additional 417,521 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 178,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

