Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Short Interest Down 11.1% in March

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,650,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 16,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BKR traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.66. 7,398,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,707,349. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.43 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.98. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $38.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.67%.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $303,454.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BKR shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.63.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

