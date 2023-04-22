Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $44.07

Shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $44.07 and traded as low as $40.10. Bank Hapoalim B.M. shares last traded at $40.78, with a volume of 19,045 shares.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.05.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.3894 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s dividend payout ratio is 21.26%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

