Barclays Raises Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Price Target to $16.00

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.57.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. Energy Transfer’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.55%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.77%.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,363,196.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 30,791 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 78,454 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

