Barclays Raises Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Price Target to GBX 300

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.59) to GBX 300 ($3.71) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 280 ($3.46) to GBX 290 ($3.59) in a research note on Wednesday.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at C$11.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.84. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of C$11.88 and a 52 week high of C$11.88.

