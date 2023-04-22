Barclays Raises Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target to $92.00

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $75.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.28. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $55.56 and a twelve month high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.07 and a 200 day moving average of $72.32.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.09. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 35.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 50,196 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 26,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,122 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

