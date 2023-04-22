Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$28.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABX. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.2 %

TSE:ABX opened at C$25.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.13. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$17.88 and a one year high of C$30.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$24.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$23.27.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

About Barrick Gold

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 228.13%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

