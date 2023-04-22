Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Short Interest Update

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the March 15th total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 257,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BZH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 107.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 264,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 136,954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 54.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,013,201 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BZH shares. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BZH traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $17.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,560. Beazer Homes USA has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $17.64. The company has a market capitalization of $537.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 18.44 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $444.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.06 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc engages in the design and sale of single-family and multi-family homes. It operates through the following geographical segments: West, East, and Southeast. The West segment includes Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. The East segment consists of Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, and Virginia.

