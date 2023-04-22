Beldex (BDX) Trading 4.4% Lower This Week

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market cap of $221.84 million and $1.88 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for $0.0552 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,878.40 or 0.06760784 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00062152 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019824 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00039730 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.61 or 0.00020193 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000684 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

