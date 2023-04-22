BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital lowered shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut BELLUS Health to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered BELLUS Health from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLU. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BELLUS Health by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,452,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in BELLUS Health by 85.2% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 10,247,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712,904 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in BELLUS Health by 111.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,363,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414,746 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 0.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,372,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,886,000 after acquiring an additional 47,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP raised its position in shares of BELLUS Health by 14.5% during the third quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 5,128,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,158,000 after acquiring an additional 648,773 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

