BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital lowered shares of BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut BELLUS Health to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered BELLUS Health from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.75 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.50.
BELLUS Health Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BLU opened at $14.43 on Tuesday. BELLUS Health has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $14.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57.
Institutional Trading of BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health Company Profile
BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.
