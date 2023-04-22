Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Gresham House (LON:GHE)

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Gresham House (LON:GHE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,275 ($15.78) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Gresham House from GBX 1,447 ($17.91) to GBX 1,400 ($17.32) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Gresham House Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of GHE stock opened at GBX 810 ($10.02) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 764.56 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 754.89. The stock has a market cap of £309.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,000.00 and a beta of 0.55. Gresham House has a 52-week low of GBX 664 ($8.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 976 ($12.08).

About Gresham House

Gresham House plc is a publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to individual investors, financial advisers, institutional investors, charities and endowments, family offices, and business owners. Within private equity, it seeks to direct investments in growth capital, early-stage and lower mid-market private companies through both listed and unlisted fund structures.

