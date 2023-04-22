Biffa (LON:BIFF) Shares Up 0.1%

Biffa plc (LON:BIFF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 410 ($5.07) and last traded at GBX 410 ($5.07). 2,262,183 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 3,146,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 409.60 ($5.07).

Biffa Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 410 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 407.53. The stock has a market cap of £1.26 billion and a PE ratio of -51.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.38.

About Biffa

(Get Rating)

Biffa plc provides waste management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Collections and Resources & Energy. It is involved in the collection, recycling, treatment, processing, and disposal of waste, and production of energy. The company offers general waste collection, dry mixed recycling, food waste collection, single stream recycling, hazardous waste collection and treatment, unplanned waste removal, skip hire, asbestos waste disposal, and bin cleaning services for businesses in sectors, including the construction, facilities management, hospitality and events, logistics waste solutions, manufacturing and production, public, retail waste management, and utilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biffa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biffa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.