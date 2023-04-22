BILL (NYSE:BILL) Now Covered by Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of BILL from $161.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BILL from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on BILL in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $146.08.

NYSE BILL opened at $79.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.14 and its 200 day moving average is $103.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. BILL has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $189.97.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $83,853.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,015 shares of company stock worth $657,697. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in BILL by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,250,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,842,000 after buying an additional 1,858,460 shares in the last quarter. Pelion Inc. purchased a new stake in BILL in the 3rd quarter worth $164,455,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BILL by 6,526.7% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 832,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,710,000 after purchasing an additional 819,945 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BILL by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 833,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,039,000 after purchasing an additional 457,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BILL in the fourth quarter worth about $46,441,000. Institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

