BinaryX Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $333.28 Million (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. During the last seven days, BinaryX has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. BinaryX has a market capitalization of $333.28 million and $511,588.42 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX token can currently be purchased for about $68.75 or 0.00248114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BinaryX Token Profile

BinaryX was first traded on May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 6,214,825 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,847,947 tokens. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BinaryX

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX is a crypto game platform that has a game called CyberDragon. Players can create characters, challenge copies, and loot rare items, with the ultimate goal being to defeat the cyber dragon. The tokens paid by players become assets of the dragon’s treasure house, and defeating the dragon gives players rewards from the treasure house. Holding BinaryX’s governance tokens, BNX, gives holders voting rights on major game decisions and access to regular gold airdrops. Some game operations require consuming BNX tokens, which can be obtained through buying them on Dex, participating in specific game dungeons, or other Defi products of BinaryX. Most of the BNX paid by users in the game will be used to set event rewards and returned to users.”

