BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Update

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 797,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of BioAtla to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,595.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,595.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Vasquez bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,501.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioAtla

BioAtla Trading Down 0.9 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 274.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 552,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 404,715 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 337.9% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 43,137 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 546,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 346,453 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,539,000. Finally, Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,220,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,818,000 after purchasing an additional 819,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

BCAB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 350,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,333. The firm has a market cap of $165.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.23. BioAtla has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

