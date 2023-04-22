BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Update

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the March 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 797,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
BCAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of BioAtla to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of BioAtla from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,595.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short bought 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $100,776.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,595.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Vasquez bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.40 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 102,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,501.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioAtla
BioAtla Trading Down 0.9 %
BCAB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. The stock had a trading volume of 350,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,333. The firm has a market cap of $165.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.23. BioAtla has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $12.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.74.
About BioAtla
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioAtla (BCAB)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.